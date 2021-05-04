I was eating at Taco Loco when I saw the sign for Luxury Cannabis and I have to say I was a little skeptical. Delivery in under 35 minutes? No way... So I order my tacos and go to my table. I can't seem to shake the thought. Eff it. I pull out and find they are weedmaps Verified. Awesome. You will see luxury prices to match the luxury cannabis if you know what I mean. I don't like to live life with any regrets so whatever. I text in an order for their Godfather OG.. looks promising. My tacos are ready. I start grubbing on the food (S/O Gonzo) and wait for my order. LITERALLY 15 MINUTES. FIFTEEN MINUTES!!! I snuck off to Top of the World and sparked up a small bowl and I have to say just one hit and I myself was on the toooop of the world. I found my new go to. Thank you Capital Cannabis and thank you for slipping in an extra preroll!!
Flew in from Texas and was happy to find all my needs met with Capital. The edibles kept me afloat with my crazy family throughout the entire vacation and lord knows I need it with the family I have. Come to Texas please I need you guys
I have never tried anything as great as their GP Edibles. I can't smoke due to respiratory issues and these edibles are so yummy and fast acting. They don't make me feel sick or over-stimulated. Thank you Green Cross!