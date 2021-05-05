We flew in from New York and the quality of cannabis is almost as good as back home but for the price I was blown away. I need these guys on the East Coast ASAP! I look forward to my next vacation so I can catch these guys again.
I use Cannabis as my medicine. I have gone through service after service to try and find the best quality. Everything gets lab tested so I am always reassured that I am getting what I pay for. I also really love the CBD Dog treats for my Husky. They take care of me AND my dog!