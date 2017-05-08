Welcome to Green Cross, Detroit's First Licensed Medical Marijuana Center. Our facility is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and dispensing facilities in the country and a model for energy efficiency, safe access, and compliance. We believe strongly in the medicinal and wellness applications of cannabis. From inception, our goal has been to establish a regulated, safe and consistent source of cannabis for our patients. We believe strongly in a medical cannabis industry that is well-regulated, highly professional, and rigorously secure. Each one of the Green Cross' strains is selected for its genetics and superior medicinal effects and then tested to ensure that the quality we offer is only the best. Our attitude is easy, but our focus is to provide the highest level of service in the industry; our educated and passionate team provide a comfortable, safe and easy buying experience! ****DEALS LISTED BELOW ARE FOR NEW PATIENTS ONLY**** -ALL NEW PATIENTS RECEIVE A GOODIE BAG! -SPEND $100 AND RECEIVE A FREE GRAM OF WAX! -SPEND $50 AND RECEIVE A FREE GRAM OF FLOWER! -SPEND $25 AND RECEIVE PRE-ROLL! YOU HAVE TO MENTION THAT YOU SAW OUR DEAL ON LEAFLY TO RECEIVE IT! ****LIMIT ONE DEAL PER CUSTOMER ALL DEALS CANNOT BE COMBINED!**** -THE GREEN CROSS PATIENT REWARDS POINTS PROGRAM DOWNLOAD OUR GREENCROSS APP TO RECEIVE DEALS,UPDATES,NEW ITEMS, AND MUCH MUCH MORE!