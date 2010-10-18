Jasondwinn
They have a shop dog. This makes me love this place even more. Decent clean and easy to find. Friendly staff and so far decent smoke. Prices are typical but fair. Nice medical place with no wait and great selection of flower.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
They have a shop dog. This makes me love this place even more. Decent clean and easy to find. Friendly staff and so far decent smoke. Prices are typical but fair. Nice medical place with no wait and great selection of flower.
Green Cross is always a pleasure to shop at! The staff is always knowledgeable and so friendly, plus they always offer excellent deals on top shelf product! I can't see myself shopping anywhere else, and I'm totally okay with that!
Really awesome little spot! Quality can't be beat in the area for concentrates
Nice concentrates!
when you're shopping at a medical marijuana dispensary you expect to receive medical marijuana products. I had The Misfortune of assuming that when I ask for a tincture with high CBD and only a little bit of THC that I would in fact be receiving CBD from the cannabis plant. imagine my surprise when I got home and read the small print on the bottle and found out that the CBD came strictly from hemp. when I attempted to return the unopened bottles of CBD tincture I was told that it's not company policy to take a return on the tincture but I shouldn't worry because it doesn't make any difference whether the CBD is from himp or not. there are plenty of other medical dispensaries in Colorado that offer high-quality products that come from the cannabis plant and in fact are less expensive than buying from this location. I strongly recommend that you use one of them.
This is my preferred dispensary. They always have good flower and one of the few who regularly have Son of Sativa.
First time buying medibles and was unsure, Alex had patience of an angel, considering how indecisive I am. He was very knowledgeable, and had a great selection of Cheeba. 🙏🏼 Alex and Green Cross!
Very nice people and very kind owner! But for my opinion they need to work more on their flower quality, yes they do have a large variety of strains. Supposedly I was getting the best strains out of there but when you run into seeds in your buds It’s disappointing.
Hello, thank you very much for your review. As you know, there are many strains on our shelf that have been created by our Master Grower. Unfortunately, one of those experimental plants, grown for strictly seeds production purpose, was accidentally harvested and sent to the dispensary along with the flower intended for retail sales. We apologize for your inconvenience and encourage you to give us a chance to make it right for you.
This is my go to location for cartridges. Great price for 500mg. Quality stains and a lot of choices. Great staff who are very friendly and knowledgeable in stains
Thank you! We look forward to having you back in for a visit sometime.
Great selection! Great looking flower! Definitely will be back!
Thank you! We look forward to continuing giving you a great service.