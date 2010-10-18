RobertS304 on May 9, 2018

when you're shopping at a medical marijuana dispensary you expect to receive medical marijuana products. I had The Misfortune of assuming that when I ask for a tincture with high CBD and only a little bit of THC that I would in fact be receiving CBD from the cannabis plant. imagine my surprise when I got home and read the small print on the bottle and found out that the CBD came strictly from hemp. when I attempted to return the unopened bottles of CBD tincture I was told that it's not company policy to take a return on the tincture but I shouldn't worry because it doesn't make any difference whether the CBD is from himp or not. there are plenty of other medical dispensaries in Colorado that offer high-quality products that come from the cannabis plant and in fact are less expensive than buying from this location. I strongly recommend that you use one of them.