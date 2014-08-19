flatcat on July 2, 2019

I purchased a vape cartridge specifically for pain and inflammation to help me with my disability. The strain was Cannatonic. Instead, the budtender gave me Remedy. Remedy works for pain but not inflammation. The reciept says that all sales are final. When I sent an e mail to the shop the mail bounced back to me because the address does not exist. I spent $40 on something I didn't ask for or want. I still have the cartridge in the package that I do not want. For me this is like CVS selling me Tylenol when I went to get band aids... charged me $40 and refused to contact me so that I can deal with the injustice. I travelled 45 minutes to get to this place, which makes me even more upset. The budtender was negligent and irresponsible. Her name was Michelle. I had to pay $40 for her irresponsibility. This isn't right.