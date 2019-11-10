Top 3 every year in the PI Local's Choice Awards for Best Marijuana Dispensary: 2019 (Silver), 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Bronze), 2016 (Silver), 2015 (Silver), 2014 (Bronze) Locally owned and operated since 2009, Green Cross Rifle is now a recreational dispensary!! Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is here to help you find exactly what you're looking for. In addition to top shelf flower we carry edibles, tinctures, topicals, vapes and concentrates. Our Dab Station boasts one of the largest selections of concentrates on the Western Slope! Whether you are a new user, a connoisseur or somewhere in between we have something for everyone. Our menu prices include all taxes so there's no surprise at checkout. We have a low fee ATM and accept most Debit cards for your convenience. With easy access off I-70, you can find us at 1435 Airport Rd. in beautiful Rifle, Colorado. We look forward to seeing you!