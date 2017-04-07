Green Degree offers a range of cannabis products. When you enter the lobby have your ID ready. You will be escorted into the dispensary as soon as budtender is available. Inside the dispensary you will find everything cannabis. Our staff is knowledgeable about every product and accessory that we carry. Your will recieve one on one attention of your budtender as they allow you to smell what each flower has to offer. The customer rewards program rewards you with every purchase. You will also be rewarded for returning containers from ANY DISPENSARY.