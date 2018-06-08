✌🍃 Welcome to Green Door Alternative 🍃✌ 🔥🔥 Southwest Detroit’s #1 Spot For Alternative Medicine 🔥💨 😊GREEN DOOR ALTERNATIVE WELCOMES ALL MEDICAL MARIJUANA CARD HOLDERS WITHIN THE LISTED STATES BELOW.. OHIO PATIENTS NOW WELCOME WITH DIGITAL CARD AND VAILD ID! GREAT FIRST TIME PATIENT DEALS!!! COME SEE US! Alaska • Arizona • California • Colorado • Connecticut • Delaware • Florida • Hawaii • Illinois • Maine • Maryland • Massachusetts • Montana • Nevada • New Hampshire • New Jersey • New Mexico • New York • Oregon • Pennsylvania • Rhode Island • Vermont • Washington • Washington DC • West Virginia 😊 🚨WE ACCEPT HARD CARDS ONLY, NO PAPERWORK🚨 🤑ATM AVAILABLE🤑 Here at Green Door Alternative Detroit we provide top shelf medical marijuana, concentrates, edibles and accessories in a safe, comfortable, clean, upscale environment. 🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼🔼 Our Bud Tenders provide each patient with an individualized consultation in order to find the strain and/or method of intake that best addresses their medical needs. Our staff is up-to-date and knowledgeable on Michigan MMJ laws and the licensing process. 🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸🔸 We always have security on staff to ensure the safety of our patients and staff- as well as to assist patients to their vehicles. ✔STAY CONNECTED: 🤳Snapchat: greendooralt 👥Facebook: Green Door Detroit