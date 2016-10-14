Follow
Green Door
First Time Patients Deal!
Valid 10/14/2016 – 10/15/2020
All first time patients receive $5 off with any purchase $50 or more!
All Products
RA 10:1 10mg Capsules 30pk - 30 pcs x 10mg CBD/1mg THC
from RA
___
THC
___
CBD
$72each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley 30:1 30mg Capsules 30pk - 30 pcs x 33.02mg CBD/ 1.03mg THC
from Papa & Barkley
31.07mg
THC
990.63mg
CBD
$120each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley 1:3 THC Rich Releaf Tincture 30ml - 30ml x 242.29mg CBD 685.2mg THC
from Papa & Barkley
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Flow Kana (H) Forbidden Jelly
from Flow Kana
17.9%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Tequila Sunrise
from Flow Kana
8.9%
THC
11.35%
CBD
Tequila Sunrise
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (IH) Black Water OG
from High Garden
16.91%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
A Golden State (H) Palo Cedro
from A Golden State
21.74%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$80pack of 3.5
In-store only
Flow Kana (H) Forbidden Fruit
from Flow Kana
15.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (IH) Forbidden Fruit
from High Garden
16.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
UpNorth (SH) Sour Kosher
from UpNorth Humboldt
22.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Kosher
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU (H) Glue
from CRU Cannabis
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (IH) LA Confidential
from High Garden
17.86%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Flow Kana (I/H) Gelato #45
from Flow Kana
14.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
White Runtz
from RUNTZ
19.66%
THC
___
CBD
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU (S/H) Sweet Jane
from CRU Cannabis
17.87%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sweet Jane
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (H) Gelato
from High Garden
21.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU (H) Sierra Mist
from CRU Cannabis
20.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Sierra Mist
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Clout Kings (I/H) Clout Drank
from Clout Kings
22.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Runtz (I/H) Buddha's Hand
from RUNTZ
19.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddha's Hand
Strain
$80⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Monkey Meds (IH) Pie Face
from Space Monkey Meds
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Face OG
Strain
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Pacific Reserve (H) Ruby Slippers
from Pacific Reserve Nursery
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (S/H) Maui Wowie
from High Garden
16.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (H) Orange Cookies
from High Garden
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (H) Cookie Glue
from High Garden
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Glue
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
A Golden State (H) Honey Flower
from A Golden State
28.21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$80pack of 3.5
In-store only
Fig Farms (I/H) Sunrise Fig
from Fig Farms
26.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sunrise Fig
Strain
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
A Golden State (H) Woods
from A Golden State
26.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$80pack of 3.5
In-store only
Clout King Stan OG
from Clout King Canna
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
UpNorth (IH) Nightmare Cookies
from UpNorth Humboldt
22.26%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Piña (H) Vanilla Wafer OG
from Northern Emerald's
22%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
A Golden State (H) Lava Flower
from A Golden State
28.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$80pack of 3.5
In-store only
CRU (S/H) Candyland
from CRU Cannabis
18.48%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (S/H) Blue Dream
from High Garden
20.52%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (H) Dream Queen
from High Garden
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Papa & Barkley Releaf Tincture 1:3 5ml - 5ml x 36.90mg CBD/104.66mg THC
from Papa & Barkley
104.66mg
THC
36.9mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Cypress (S) East Coast Sour Diesel
from Cypress Cannabis
___
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
High Garden (H) Blue Zkittles
from High Garden
20.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittles
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Northern Emeralds (H) Moonstone Kush
from Northern Emeralds
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lemonnade (S/I) TangEray
from Lemonnade
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
CRU (CBD) Remedy 1:1
from CRU Cannabis
7.23%
THC
8.24%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
