The Green Dot welcomes our patients to our location at 4200 Lincoln Blvd. Marina Del Rey, 90292. Please call (310) 578-8300 or email us at greendot14@gmail.com. We look forward to serving you ! At Green Dot, we're proud to boast that we are a pre-ICO and Prop.D - compliant dispensary that offers an innovative and unique design - especially after our brand new remodel !! Composed of the most friendly and knowledgeable staff, we will find you the medication best suited to all of your needs. We pride ourselves on being informative and up to date on all of the medicines that we carry. There are no gimmicks, schemes or complicated pricing - just QUALITY MEDICINE. Come experience our welcoming atmosphere yourself, where we would love nothing more than to provide our members with the best service imaginable to go along with our top shelf / private reserve products !! M10-18-0000249-TEMP, A10-18-0000248-TEMP