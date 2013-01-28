CarlosN
Staff extremely friendly to tourists
4.4
10 reviews
I really want to like this place. My favorite dispensary has been closed since March and I've been looking for a new regular shop. Everything about this place was promising. Beautiful decor, friendly budtenders, decent prices. I picked up an 8th of GDP and a vape pen. Unfortunately, my 8th of GDP is mostly stems. There's almost NO flower. I've been a patient for almost 2 years and I've never been jipped like this. Really disappointing. I don't know who is packing up the 8ths but y'all suck at it.
It’s very convenient and the service is excellent.
I've been here twice. The inside is gorgeous. Very helpful ladies at the front desk. Lots of great, high quality products. My only complaint is that both budtenders I've talked to have made me feel very rushed. I'm a cannabis newb and I didn't feel like I received the type of service a new patient should receive. If you know what you want, I highly recommend this dispensary. If you're new to MMJ, I would go somewhere else.
Great products, especially their buds! Excellent quality buds & numerous, diverse strains!
I go here exclusively. Great prices, wares, and vibes!
awesome customer service!!!
Great place with a great selection. Friendly budtenders and security, too. It was my first time so I got a new customer bonus, plus a little extra since I came at happy hour.
Zero acknowledgement from receptionist. Quiet/ awkward. atmosphere. Unfriendly budtenders. Dank weed. I ordered a gram of White Walker and I don't think they had a new patient deal but i may have gotten a free joint for happy hour.
Unbelievable!
Thank you :]