We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Whether you need marijuana for recreational use or for medical reasons, we at the Green Dragon have you covered. At our location in Breckenridge, we offer a variety of products to meet your needs. These products include:
Flower
Edibles
Concentrates
Drinks
Topical solutions
CBD tinctures
No matter how you like to enjoy your marijuana, we have an option that will satisfy you. Additionally, all our products are derived from the highest quality plants, and we offer at the lowest prices in the state.