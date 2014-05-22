Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Green Dragon Colorado is a marijuana dispensary in Aspen Colorado that serves the recreational cannabis market. Green Dragon Aspen specializes in a large variety of locally grown strains, family owned and cured. Check out the Marijuana products from our website -- make sure you visit.