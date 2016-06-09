Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Green Dragon has grown without rest since our inception in 2009. We now own seven locations, including Aspen, Denver, Edgewater, Aurora, two in Glenwood Springs and, as of February 2016, Backcountry Cannabis Club in Breckenridge -- the dispensary at the heart of CNN's "High Profits" documentary series. We also own and operate grow sites in Denver and Glenwood Springs.