Bruce Banner FLOWER
from Herbal Choices
20.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$4.171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face - Hybrid FLOWER
from Sugarbud
29.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Face - Hybrid
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Kush X Trainwreck FLOWER
from Ocean-Grown-Organics
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Kush X Trainwreck
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Brenda's PB Bombs - Milk Chocolate Edibles (each)
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Brenda's PB Bombs - Milk Chocolate
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Blaze Chocolate - Hazelnut (Sugar Free) Edibles (each)
from LTRMN
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blaze
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Balance CBD Caramel Edibles (each)
from Periodic Edibles
22.2mg
THC
46.7mg
CBD
Balance CBD Caramel
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Balance 100mg Medical Caramel Edibles (each)
from Periodic Edibles
94.1mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Balance 100mg Medical Caramel
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Giggly Gummy - Grape Edibles (each)
from Pacific Wave
47.08mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Giggly Gummy - Grape
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Pacific Wave - Caramel Edibles (each)
from Pacific Wave
44.23mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pacific Wave - Caramel
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Critical Mass :: Dab Society Extracts :: 1.0g (po) Dabs
from Swell Companies Limited
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Buddies - Lemon Kush Vapes
from Black Bird Distribution
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddies - Lemon Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Buddies - Peaches n Cream x Tangie Vapes
from buddies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddies - Peaches n Cream x Tangie
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Beehive Extracts - Banana Puddintain Live Resin Dabs
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Beehive Extracts - Banana Puddintain Live Resin
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Botanical Labs - White Tahoe Cookies Dabs
from Herbal Choices
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories - LBSD Dabs
from Herbal Choices
66.36%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Botanical Laboratories - LBSD
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories - Samson's Gold Dabs
from Herbal Choices
69.68%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Botanical Laboratories - Samson's Gold
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories - Gorilla Glue #4 Dabs
from Herbal Choices
66.34%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Botanical Laboratories - Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories - Hollyweed Dabs
from Herbal Choices
72.43%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Hollyweed
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories - UV - Live Resin Dabs
from Herbal Choices
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Botanical Laboratories - UV - Live Resin
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Botanical - Tahoe Sap - Honeycomb Dabs
from Herbal Choices
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Botanical - Tahoe Sap - Honeycomb
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Botanical - Fruity Mimosa - Honeycomb Dabs
from Herbal Choices
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Botanical Laboratories - Blackberry Cream Dabs
from Herbal Choices
67.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Cream
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Artifact - Grape Vine Shatter Dabs
from River Valley Extracts
65.26%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grape Vine
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Artifact - Dogwalker Dabs
from River Valley Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Artifact - Dogwalker
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Artifact - Avi CBD L/R (each) Dabs
from River Valley Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Hush - Blue Skunk Dabs
from Halo Labs; Hush; Hushcanna
66.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Hush - Blue Skunk
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Hush - Bubba Skunk Dabs
from Halo Labs; Hush; Hushcanna
59%
THC
0%
CBD
Hush - Bubba Skunk
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Salve_THC & CBD Topicals (each)
from Pacific Wave
37.52%
THC
40.04%
CBD
Pacific Wave - Salve THC & CBD
Strain
$22each
In-store only
High Desert - Relief Stick - Extra Strength Topicals (each)
from The Sweet Life
135%
THC
114%
CBD
High Desert - Relief Stick - Extra Strength
Strain
$20each
In-store only
High Desert - Lotion - Clinical Strength Menthol Topicals (each)
from The Sweet Life
549%
THC
550%
CBD
High Desert - Lotion - Clinical Strength Menthol
Strain
$66each
In-store only
BLUE STAR PIE ACCESSORIES
from 3 Little Birds Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Blue Dot $20 Bong ACCESSORIES
from 3 Little Birds Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
airis e nector collector ACCESSORIES
from Luv Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Boveda Humidity Pack ACCESSORIES
from Luv Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
AV Wax Stick ACCESSORIES
from West Coast Distributors
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Angel Hemp CBD Drops - Flavorless - 2000 mg Tinctures (each)
from Muru Wholesale
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Angel Hemp CBD Drops - Flavorless - 1000 mg Tinctures (each)
from Muru Wholesale
0%
THC
994%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
12