Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We opened our clinic with the idea of offering the best possible products at the most reasonable prices. We grow most of the flower we carry and we also have our own extract company. Our gardeners have over 35 years of collective knowledge. Our staff is knowledgeable in all areas of the industry, if there is a question we can't answer we will find an answer for you! We carry flower, extracts, medibles, tinctures and topicals.
* **OLCC Approved Recreational Dispensary****