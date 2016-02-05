We opened our clinic with the idea of offering the best possible products at the most reasonable prices. We grow most of the flower we carry and we also have our own extract company. Our gardeners have over 35 years of collective knowledge. Our staff is knowledgeable in all areas of the industry, if there is a question we can't answer we will find an answer for you! We carry flower, extracts, medibles, tinctures and topicals. * **OLCC Approved Recreational Dispensary****