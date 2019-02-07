shrubyyc on November 2, 2019

Made a reservation through Leafly.. was at the shop in about 20 mins after making it.. it was ready for me to pick-up!! Love this feature! The folks working that day were great and pleasant to work with. The selection and stock was amazing, as they had all the regular known brands and strains, but they had others that I've never seen in other shops. Will easily say that Green Earth Cannabis will continue to be my go-to shop from now on, due to the selection, stock and the reservation feature through Leafly.