Green Earth Collective is one of Los Angeles’ oldest cannabis dispensaries. Established in 2007 to serve the medical patient community, we are currently expanding our product line for the recreational adult user. Our management team has over 50 years of combined experience in the cannabis industry with specialties in both indoor and outdoor cultivation, responsible distribution, and retail sales so every client can feel confident that our products are highest quality available on the market. Located in the heart of Highland Park, our mission is to educate our customers on the natural and holistic benefits of cannabis and to ensure that we provide both medical patients and recreational users the necessary information to choose the best product for their personal situation. We strive every day to provide friendly service from knowledgeable sales representatives who truly care about our clients and our community. A10-18-0000207-TEMP, M10-18-0000252-TEMP