Join Our Loyalty Program!
Come on in for some dank bud and a nice chat, we can get you started on our new loyalty program! Every 4th visit is 15% OFF your next purchase
Join Our Loyalty Program!
All Products
Grizzly Kush by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
20.71%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Grizzly Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Cake by Royal Tree Gardens
from Royal Tree Gardens
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Cake
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Cookie by NorthWest Finest
from Northwest Finest
20%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Star Cookie
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint Gelato by Trichome
from Trichome
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittles by Phat Panda1
from Phat Panda1
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Slurricane by Trichome
from Trichome
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Mango Haze by Jackpot
from Jackpot by BMF
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Mango Haze
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Sour Sunset Sherbet by Jackpot
from Jackpot by BMF
20.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$1331 oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Trichome
from Trichome
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Ape by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
23.38%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Grape Ape by Artizen
from Artizen
23.71%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Berry by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Critical Mass by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
8.79%
THC
15.79%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk by SKY HIGH GARDENS
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
mango Haze by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
10.6%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Herer by Artizen
from Artizen
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cookie Monster X Mango Haze by High Five Farms
from High Five Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Monster X Mango Haze
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
9 Lb. Hammer by High Five Farms
from High Five Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$33¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Elavation Mix by High Five Farms
from High Five Farms
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Elavation Mix
Strain
$1001 oz
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze by Trichome
from Trichome
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Zkittles by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Zkittles
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemoncane by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Layer Cake by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Layer Cake
Strain
$48⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Creamsicle by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$80¼ oz
In-store only
Zweet Inzanity by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Zweet Inzanity
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Legend of Nigeria by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Legend of Nigeria
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
GMO by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
29.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbet Cake by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemical Sunset by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
28.54%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chemical Sunset
Strain
$89¼ oz
In-store only
White Rhino by Trichome
from Trichome
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Cake by Trichome
from Trichome
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittles by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Haterade by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.62%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Haterade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Cookies by Lucky Devil Farms
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33 by Lucky Devil Farms
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Cake Crasher #12 by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Crasher #12
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
26.1%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$64¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Headband by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake by Pilot
from Pilot
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$70¼ oz
In-store only
