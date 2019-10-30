Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Tulsa's first family-owned and operated premier medical cannabis dispensary & home of plant based medicine.
Our mission is to offer superior quality, impartial, knowledgeable guidance - but above all else, exemplary service in the quality of care we provide. Robust rewards program & in-store specials. 5% store credit on ALL purchases. Offering every day veteran & minor patients discounts. Fully handicap accessible with assigned parking, welcoming waiting room with accommodations (kids & family welcome), secure facility with friendly atmosphere. Superior quality, service, and safe experiences.
*Green Flower also stands behind a SATISFACTION GUARANTEE*
Located on historic R66/11th ST at Hudson (between Sheridan and Yale). Open MON-SAT 10AM-7PM
We look forward to seeing you all soon! From our hearts to yours
- the Green Flower family