Anxious_Morty on November 27, 2019

Absolutely amazing experience. First time ever in a dispensary and was blown away by the knowledge they shared and patience their staff had with me asking lots of questions. Haven't smoked cannabis in quite a few years due to the anxiety it used to cause me (and having anxiety disorder in general.. cannabis kind of felt like a rollercoaster when I just wanted to relax on the couch) I was honestly a bit skeptical about trying it again, But they recommended a very low THC and high CBD strain ( Cannatonic ). It has done wonders at easing my mind & body at bed time. Completely takes away anxious feelings and aches and pains. I appreciate their expertise very much 100% recommend this store to anyone