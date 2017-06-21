Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

2023 DEALS - 20 for $100 Carts🎉 Valid 1/1/2023 - 1/31/2023 20 for $100 carts - 8 for $100 premium carts - 5 for $100 disposables - premium wax 10 for $100 - 3 for $10 prerolls - premium 200mg edibles 5 for $35 - $25 Shake Ounces - $10 eighths & more! Does not apply to sale price of items, prepackaged ounce and prepackaged half ounces. Cannot be stacked on top of other deals and discounts. Must be at least 18+ years old with medical marijuana card and government-issued photo ID (driver's license, state ID, or passport).

Happy New Year - 1,000mg $35 🥳 Valid 1/1/2023 - 1/31/2023 Premium 200mg edibles 5 for $35 - Buy 2 get 1 free WYLD edibles - 5 for $20 100mg gummies - 4 for $20 chocolates & baked goods - $25 Shake Ounces - $10 eighths - 20 for $100 carts - 8 for $100 premium carts & more! *Does not apply to sale price of items, prepackaged ounce and prepackaged half ounces. Cannot be stacked on top of other deals and discounts. Must be at least 18+ years old with medical marijuana card and government-issued photo ID (driver's license, state ID, or passport).