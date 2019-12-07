Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
About
There's No Place Like Gnome!
*Walk-Ins Welcome Tuesday-Saturday*
Green Gnome Holistics is a small local caregiver storefront with a focus on providing quality organic medicine that is locally sourced. We have a variety of products, including flower, edibles, concentrate, vape products, and more! We also make fresh gnomemade baked goods in our licensed kitchen, and host a variety of classes and events. We provide certification referrals (right next door!) and are open five days a week. We can't wait to serve you!