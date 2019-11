* * As per state regulations, there will be a "last call" on Friday and Saturday nights so that our last transaction is no later than 10:00pm. Apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for the support! FOR A REAL-TIME MENU, please visit https://greengoddess.treez.io/onlinemenu/readonly If you're still not sure, please give us a call if you seek something specific. Thanks! * * * MENU INFO * * * In the interest of you being as informed as possible, we'd like you to know that we do our best to keep this menu updated but since it's not connected to our actual real-time inventory, it's possible for it to be inaccurate. GREEN GODDESS IS A CALIFORNIA STATE LICENSED MEDICAL AND ADULT-USE RECREATIONAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY. WE WELCOME ALL ADULTS AGE 21+, OR MEDICAL PATIENTS AGE 18+ WITH A VALID CALIFORNIA MEDICINAL CANNABIS RECOMMENDATION VISIT GREEN GODDESS TODAY! We are a safe, secure, friendly and community oriented medicinal and adult-use cannabis retailer where you will easily find a remedy to meet your needs. Green Goddess Collective caters to Venice medicinal cannabis patients 18+ and adult-use cannabis customers 21+. The shelves are stocked with verified cannabis products from top industry professionals like Cheeba Chew and Flow Kana / Willie's Reserve. The Green Goddess team operates in full compliance with California state law. Customers can speak to a knowledgeable dispensary team member about their needs either in-person or by phone anytime between 9am and 6pm. Menu Venice cannabis customers can smoke on fresh cultivars like Lavender, Thunderdome, and Java Junkie. The collection of concentrates includes shatter, wax, and hash in strain-specific flavors. Green Goddess Collective cannabis customers can also discretely medicate with designer vape oils by Honey Vape and Care by Design, among others. The dispensary is also stocked with cannabis edibles, topicals, and prerolls. Green Goddess accepts cash or debit card as a form of payment. We also have an ATM located onsite for customer convenience. DEALS MUNCHIE MONDAYS -- 10% OFF ALL EDIBLES SHATTERDAY -- BUY 4 GRAMS AND GET 25% OFF OF ALL OF THEM Service Locations Green Goddess Collective is located near the corner of Venice Way and Main Street, just south of the roundabout known as "Windward Circle", 2 blocks from the famous Venice Beach Ocean Walk. The dispensary offers limited street parking and welcomes adult-use customers and medicinal cannabis patients in Venice, Playa Vista, Santa Monica, Ocean Park, and Mar Vista. Green Goddess Collective also caters to adult-use cannabis customers in Culver City, Sawtelle, Del Rey, Sunkist Park, Inglewood, and Rivera. Operating in compliance with state and local laws since 2006 C10-0000056-LIC FOR A REAL-TIME MENU, please visit https://greengoddess.treez.io/onlinemenu/readonly