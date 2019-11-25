Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We will be closed for Thanksgiving this Thursday the 26th. Stop by Friday for Black Friday Deals!
About
Our mission at Green Goddess Remedies is to provide a welcoming atmosphere, with knowledgeable budtenders to help with any questions during your visit.
Recreational users may purchase 1 ounce of flower, tinctures, 5 grams of concentrate, and up to 16 net ounces of edibles (up to 50mg each). Under our new OLCC license, we proudly serve recreational users while still able to sell to our valued medical patients tax-free!
We are conveniently located in Southwest Portland off of I-5 and Capital Highway on Taylor's Ferry Rd. and 55th Ave. Stop by to celebrate a new day, and the joy of legalized cannabis!