Our mission: To Embrace and Enable Goodness. This is an exciting time in medicine because doctors and researchers are simultaneously creating completely new drug therapies while also uncovering more and more medicinal capabilities in things that already exist in nature. We want to use the vast properties of marijuana to replace pain with good to the greatest extent possible, for as many people as possible. And of course we want to do everything in the most sustainable way possible –because while it is great for a lot of things, marijuana can’t heal the planet by itself. That’s going to take all of us. Brands we carry: Vireo Health - Marijuana Is Medicicine https://vireohealth.com/ Vireo Health cultivates the finest cannabis plants in environmentally-friendly greenhouses and produces pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts and other cannabis products in state-of-the-art labs. These products are sold through Vireo-owned dispensaries to qualifying patients in Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Mexico. Vireo dispensaries employ teams of patient care experts and licensed pharmacists who help patients find the right solution for their needs. Vireo also distributes our products through third-party owned dispensaries in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio. The Vireo team is comprised of physicians, scientists, and horticulturists that have been successful in a variety of settings and bring a broad spectrum of experience in best practices and evidence-based medicine. 1937 Cannabis - Which Side of History Are You On? Visit https://www.1937cannabis.com/# In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote. We say no more. We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all. Lite Bud - Just Lite. Just Rite. Visit https://www.litebud.com/# Introducing LiteBud, America’s First microdose pre-rolled cones. LiteBud is a perfectly-rationed dose of THC — just the right amount of medicine to feel great, every time. Microdosing describes taking a very small amount of medicine. This low dose still provides you with all of the benefits while minimizing the undesirable side effects. Our proprietary process delivers an optimal microdose of cannabis in an easy pre-roll format. Slow Cured for Smoothness - Our state-of-the-art, hydroponic facility allows us to precisely control the climate and atmosphere conditions, with complete humidification, dehumidification, temperature and air control for that just lite, just rite slow cure. The right amount at the perfect strength - Gone are the days of over-consuming or having to stamp out and save for later. With LiteBud you can enjoy the entire pre-roll with confidence. Locally-Grown Strains - Available in a variety of our best strains, locally-grown and continuously harvested for freshness.