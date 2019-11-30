Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
New Winter Hours are coming! Green Grow will have new hours for the winter season rolling out in early December check our social for updates
About
Wickedly Good Cannabis!
New dispensary to Farmington, ME! Green Grow is a vertically integrated dispensary nestled in the foothills of the beautiful western Maine Appalachian mountain range right on the way to Sugarloaf and/or Rangeley. We take great pride in growing classic Maine favorites like M.O.B., Sugar Black Rose, and Headband to name a few, growing in small batches to ensure the best quality for our patients. Please check our website, or our social media (Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook), for all our updates & stay in the loop with us!