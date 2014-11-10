Green Health is the friendly neighborhood dispensary where you're greeted by name and treated like family. We proudly serve the four corners area of Eugene, and are only a short 15 minute drive from Junction City or a 12 minute drive from Eugene Airport on your way downtown. Whether this is your first time as a cannabis user, or you've been smoking for years, we welcome every and anyone here, as long as you're 21+ for recreational, or 18+ for medical OMMP patients of course! You'll feel right at home with our cozy relaxed atmosphere and knowledgeable budtenders, and you won't feel rushed as we have multiple bud rooms to serve you in - just in case you need a little extra time to make a decision or want to learn about how cannabis can help you. We are located within the four corners area of Eugene, at 607 HIGHway 99 North, and are easily spotted by our bright green house or the green rocks around our parking lot. In case you miss us, we're next to Riva's Taco Shop and the Value Inn Motel, or across the street from Advance Auto Parts. We have ample parking, and our overflow lot can even accommodate 18 wheelers, trailers, or other oversized vehicles. We provide a dedicated ADA parking space and our building is ADA accessible, with a gently sloped ramp for anyone who may need it. We offer a wide variety of cannabis strains to suit our client's needs and desires from a multitude of different cultivators, including premium indoor cannabis for the freshest and most local bud possible. We also offer an assortment of edibles, topicals, concentrates and cartridges from providers such as Laurie & MaryJane's, Periodic Edibles, Sun God Medicinals, Green Dragon Extracts, Winberry Farms, Select Strains, CBDiscovery, and Claywolf just to name a few. We offer a range of choice pre-rolls that we pack ourselves in house with freshly ground flower - never old or stale, and never shake or trim. We proudly offer veteran/military discounts, as well as wisdom discounts for seniors over 60, and we also have daily deals to make all our cannabis products more accessible, even for those on a budget. We are locally owned and operated, so rest assured your money is staying in the local economy, supporting local families, and we often partner with local charities or good causes too! All of us at Green Health are passionate about what we do - we're not just pretty faces or in this as a seasonal gig - we love cannabis and want to share that love with you. Come by for a visit and see why our regulars keep coming back - you might enter a stranger, but by the time you leave you'll feel like family.