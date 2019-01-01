Follow
Green Health
541-357-5973
Green Health Daily Discounts
Valid 1/1/2019
Every day has a different discount! Save an extra 10% on all bulk flower every Monday & Friday! This means you can save: 20% off the gram price for all eighths 25% off the gram price for all quarters 30% off the gram price for all halves 35% off the gram price for all full ounces. Every Tuesday & Saturday save up to 15% off all cartridges, concentrates & extracts. On Wednesday save 20% on ounces. On Thursday save 10% on edibles. On Sunday save up to 15% on CBD, 1:1, FECO and topicals!
It is up to the discretion of GHE and its employees to decide whether a product meets the requirements of the daily deal. Discounts may not be combined, discounts may not be applied to already discounted products. Valid only while supplies last.
Green Health Special Discounts
Valid 1/1/2019
We give: 10% Discount for those over the age of 60, 15% Discount for US Veteran (must have military id) 15% Cannabis industry (must have their OLCC permit)
