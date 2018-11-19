Blubunny3825 on April 3, 2019

The budtender was amazing! He was kind, but the kid in charge was not nice. The prices were high and when something was said, he degraded other shops and their strains, as well as the customer. I will return for the budtender, if the kid isn't there to continually talk down to customers. He made the place feel awkward... The quality of product was not a great variety and very over priced!!!