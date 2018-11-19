scroggydog
Good quality product, too highly priced even with deals
3.7
9 reviews
Bought two different flowers, and I am not joking the Tangie had so many seeds in an 1/8 that I felt like I was in high school again. The black Rhino literally smells like Mold, and found a few seeds in it too. Horrible Horrible Flowers! I am saying in the Tangie I am maybe through about half of the 1/8 and I have found 23 seeds, and one bud alone had 12.
Lost my business before I even walked in the door! they are judgemental about who the hire!
The budtender was amazing! He was kind, but the kid in charge was not nice. The prices were high and when something was said, he degraded other shops and their strains, as well as the customer. I will return for the budtender, if the kid isn't there to continually talk down to customers. He made the place feel awkward... The quality of product was not a great variety and very over priced!!!
Great store with a lot of flower choices. They also have Helix carts, which are hard to find in the metro.
the best in OKC. great selection and deals. awesome staff. beautiful and clean store. not a bad thing to say except they haven't taken over Oklahoma yet! 😍 love this place
By far the most homey and welcome dispensary I've been to in Oklahoma. Amazing flower! I wished I had more money to spend as they had many things I wanted. Helix carts and fire green is all I need :)
Bought clones at 3 different OKC Metro locations, this was the ONLY one that : Came WITHOUT bugs was of a decent age ( not too young) was in a plastic houseplant container Very friendly Aussie pup greeted me as soon as I came in. I will be back.
Very helpful people. Small, but not a bad situation where they are located. I plan on this being one of my local spots I will go. They already have FIRE cartridges and flower.