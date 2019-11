Poppysmicz on July 10, 2018

I’ve been faithful to this company since their doors have opened. Yesterday I went in for a distillate cartridge and the man there convinced me to purchase a different type of oil stating it was amazing, better than the cherry brand I usually buy. So I did. I didn’t get high at all, not even a buzz, literally. So I took it back today with my receipt saying, hey I didn’t get high at all, can you please exchange it for my usual brand? Nope, sorry not our problem was the response I got. After years of faithful money I’ve spent, no customer appreciation at all whatsoever. Unbelievable to me that they wouldn’t take care of me. I’ll never go again and I suggest you don’t go either. Give your money to a company who values not only their customers but the products they sell.