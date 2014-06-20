Redhippie1122
great flower, decent prices, never been disappointed.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
great flower, decent prices, never been disappointed.
Bud is alright but nothing special. Wish they had better nugs and prices. The oz special is popcorn nug subpar bud as would be expected. Bane my budtender was cool.
Thank you so much for all that you do, for the Veterans. Most despensarys, say they have a military discounts. But they really don't give a shit about the Vets that have given so much to this Great Nation. This wonderful place do care, and the welcoming environment shows it when you enter the door. This is really a Veteran friendly environment. Thank you, for helping me get off of the "VA's" zombie meds. GUNNEY USMC
Very friendly and educatad team. Quality flower.
someone else's review was right about the long wait. door was wide open so a few bugs crawling around. show low has some scary looking large insects. budtender spent several minutes looking up a strain for me and found nothing. another budtender inside yelled over what the THC percentage is. staff yelled back and forth about work for the rest of my visit. never going back. originally went in with a friend but they struck out with her too by saying we weren't allowed to go back together. first time we have encountered this policy after going to dispensaries all over the valley.
nice place but kind of a long wait. I think they're the only game in town should have more people on staff. product is good and staff is friendly
I was surprised to find a dispensary here. I forgot my vape pen and found you. thank you ..
Stopped in for the first time on a road trip last week, and I gotta say that Green Hills came in clutch. The Dutchie’s were BOGO, as well as the edibles for first time patients. The OGeez were some of the best gummies I’ve ever had. I was so pleased, a 2nd trip was necessary before I headed home. That Mendo Breath was vicious.
when in leave green hills i always have smile on my face. i love the helpful people and fresh flower.
Been to dispensaries all around Az and Green Hills has the best budtenders and some of the best flower in Az hands down (my personal opinion). They only sell flower, but I’m old school and that’s ok with me. Tenders always listen to what you need and they been spot on every time with recommendations. If you haven’t been and in the area check them out. You won’t be disappointed.