Jadelocked on August 6, 2019

someone else's review was right about the long wait. door was wide open so a few bugs crawling around. show low has some scary looking large insects. budtender spent several minutes looking up a strain for me and found nothing. another budtender inside yelled over what the THC percentage is. staff yelled back and forth about work for the rest of my visit. never going back. originally went in with a friend but they struck out with her too by saying we weren't allowed to go back together. first time we have encountered this policy after going to dispensaries all over the valley.