We are the First and Premier Medical Marijuana Dispensary in La Pine, providing new-different strains of various cannabis uses at an easy access non-busy location right off Hwy 97. Our staff are educated in the cannabis industry, and happy to provide medicine and marijuana accessories to the population of Oregon! No-minimums; good service! We are the pioneers of cannabis in La Pine, Located at the south end of Central Oregon!