Green Koi is BOTH Medical and Adult Use (Recreational) but we can only show our Adult Use (Rec) products on this Leafly listing. There will be a continual roll out of Adult Use (Rec) products during the first week of April. Also, all of our Medical products can be seen on our menu at greenkoi420.com. We are are available for curbside pickup during the "Stay Home/Stay Safe" executive order. Green Koi continually disinfects surfaces within our store and our bud tenders wear protective gloves during customer transactions. You're safety and our employees safety is of the utmost importance while we provide high quality marijuana product.