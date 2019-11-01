At Green Lady Marijuana East you will find outstanding customer service, product selection, and the best budtenders in the business! Recreational and Medically Endorsed, all 21+ are welcome! Green Lady is committed to our customers satisfaction and always provides a unique experience. We are known for our unbeatable prices and our epic selection of products, as well as our friendly and knowledgeable Bud Tenders. We proudly cater to all wallet sizes & walks of life in the Olympia/Lacey area and beyond. We have FULL GRAMS OF OIL from $15-$55, our grams of flower range from $5-$15, & 3.5g from $15-$53. Edibles starting at $3 and pre rolls starting at $5! Come explore over 200 strains of bud & oil in our shop! Tax is included in all prices so there's no sticker shock at the register! Reap the benefits of our many rewards programs! *DAILY HAPPY HOUR! The FIRST HOUR we are open is 10% off - as well as the LAST HOUR we are open at night! *We offer a point based membership system! Every untaxed dollar spent is a point earned, and every 100 points you receive a $5 discount! *Military/Veteran & Senior Discount 10% off *In addition to our points system, you can earn 20% off your purchase every 10 check-ins! Sign up on our iPad Kiosk for special sale text alerts and remember to check in when you’re in the neighborhood! We have a licensed Medical Marijuana Consultant on staff and WA State Medical Marijuana Authorization cards are available (with prior healthcare practitioner authorization). Conveniently located just off 1-5; exit 107. We have a CBD Espresso Bar in our glass shoppe and we are open 7 days a week!