Green Lady Marijuana - West Olympia
(360) 529-0099
835 products
Deals
Happy Hour!!
We offer 10% off your purchase everyday from 9:00am-10:00am and from 8:00pm-9:00pm
Discount cannot be used in combination with other discounts (i.e. Senior, Military, and membership discounts). Discount cannot be used on items already on sale or clearance.
Staff picks
Clementine
from High Tide Cannabis Company
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$242 g
In-store only
4 Juices Reserve PHO
from Skord
78%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Golden Pineapple Sugar Wax
from Dabstract
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Almond 10pk
from Smokiez Edibles
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
mixed
Strain
$25pack of 10
In-store only
Gimme S'Mores 10pk
from Honu Inc.
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
hybrid blend
Strain
$24100 mg
In-store only
Deep Sleep Tincture
from Fairwinds
75mg
THC
45mg
CBD
indica blend
Strain
$35120 mg
In-store only
DJ Short Blueberry Joint 5pk
from Evergrow Northwest
18%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$15pack of 5
In-store only
Juicy - Seattle Berry Distillate & Kief Infused Joint
from Juicy Joints
33.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
No Strain
Strain
$5.8g
In-store only
Dragon Balm 600mg Roll On
from Ceres Garden
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
cbd blend
Strain
$25each
In-store only
All Products
Cookies and Cream
from Synchronic
27%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Label Lucky Dawg
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucky Charms
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Liberty Reach
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
White Label Cherry Cake
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
White Gorilla
from Peak Supply
22.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Gorilla
Strain
$18⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Hawaiian
from Synchronic
23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Hawaiian
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Breathwork
from Artizen Cannabis
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Breath
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sherblato
from Liberty Reach
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sorbet
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Lemon Tree
from Liberty Reach
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chronic Thunder
from Virginia Co.
25.82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chronic Thunder
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
G-13
from Rogue Raven Farms
23.14%
THC
0.09%
CBD
G13
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
White Label Gorilla Guice
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Gucci OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Hella Loud
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Nitro Cookies
from Hella Loud
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitro Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Split
from LUV8
24.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Synchronic
22.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Slurricane
from Cowlitz Gold
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
from Klaritie Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Alaskan Thunder Fuck
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Dragon
from LUV8
31.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dragon
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
E. LA Fire Flow OG
from Hella Loud
21%
THC
0%
CBD
E. LA Fire Flow OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Scooby Snacks
from Synchronic
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Yiddishness
from Virginia Co.
22.06%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Yiddishness
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Space Needle
from Synchronic
26%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Space Needle
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Kush
from Cowlitz Gold
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$21⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Diesel
from Cowlitz Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
White Label Pine Soul
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jolly Rogers Berry White
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Jolly Rogers AK-47
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Icicles Micro Buds
from Virginia Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$85½ oz
In-store only
Bully Kush
from Virginia Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicanna Garlic
from Virginia Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
