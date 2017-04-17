Green Lady Marijuana in Olympia, WA. For marijuana connoisseurs and first time users alike. We have welcoming and knowledgeable budtenders ready to help you choose the right product for your specific needs. Green Lady strives to make every interaction comfortable and enjoyable, whether you are shopping for recreational, medical, or educational purposes. We also have licensed medical consultants available on staff. Membership accounts are available to anyone and everyone as a means of collecting points with every dollar spent in order to gain a $5 credit to be applied to your next purchase. These accounts also keep track of your purchases just in case you really liked something but can't remember what it is! We are located at 2405 Harrison Ave NW Olympia, WA, 98502 near Evergreen State College and Capitol Mall. We have full grams of oil ranging from $15-$60, our grams of flower range from $5-$15, & 3.5g from $15-$53. Edibles starting at $3 and pre rolls starting at $5! Come explore over 200 strains of bud & oil in our shop! Be sure to stop in and see our full range of products. And don't forget! We do happy hour specials (10% off all products not on sale) for the first and last hour every single day!