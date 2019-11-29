Follow
Green Leaf - Custer
360-306-8635
270 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 126
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$210
Deals
Kush Cash Discount Program
Valid 4/20/2016
Register in store to receive 10% of spending back as redeemable discounts!
*Only able to redeem up to 50% off in a single transaction. *This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Kush Cash Discount Program
Valid 4/20/2016
Register in store to receive 10% of spending back as redeemable discounts!
*Only able to redeem up to 50% off in a single transaction. *This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
All Products
Sky Standards: Gobstopper 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Cinex 3.5g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Cascadia: The Platinum 7g
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Sub-X: Gorilla Goo 3.5g
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Sub-X: Memory Loss 1g
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sub-X: Memory Loss 3.5g
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Sub-X: Gorilla Goo 1g
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Cascadia: The Platinum 1g
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Happy Valley: Oh Yeah 3.5g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Oh Yeah 7g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Afghooey 3.5g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Svin: Chocolate Cookie 2g
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Svin: Chocolate Cookie 3.5g
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Knights Hemplar: Northern Lights 3.5g
from Knights Hemplar
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Knights Hemplar: Cherry Dream Pie 3.5g
from Knights Hemplar
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Knights Hemplar: Strawana X Guava 3.5g
from Knights Hemplar
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Sasquatch: Shark Attack 7g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$41¼ oz
In-store only
Sasquatch: Early Skunk 3.5g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Knights Hemplar: Strawana X Guava 7g
from Knights Hemplar
___
THC
___
CBD
$68¼ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Afghooey 7g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Svin: Gelato #2 2g
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Trail Blazin: Dutch-Grapefruit 1g
from Trail Blazin Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Cascadia: The Jack 1g
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Svin: Birthday Cake 2g
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
In-store only
Sasquatch: Kosher Kush 3.5g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Svin: Gelato #2 3.5g
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Orgrow: Snoop's Dream 28g
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$2101 oz
In-store only
Sasquatch: Early Skunk 7g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$41¼ oz
In-store only
Sasquatch: Shark Attack 3.5g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Svin: Birthday Cake 3.5g
from Svin Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
Orgrow: Silverhawk 28g
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$2101 oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: LA Roo 7g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: Grapefruit Royal 1g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Eagle Tree: Grapefruit Royal 7g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: Grapefruit Royal 3.5g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: Lavender Norris 7g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: Lavender Norris 3.5g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: LA Roo 3.5g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Eagle Tree: Lavender Norris 1g
from Eagle Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Trail Blazin: 9lb Hammer 1g
from Trail Blazin Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
1234567