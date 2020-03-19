Green Leaf Cannabis is a locally owned dispensary looking to help Oklahomans use medical cannabis as an alternative natural medication. We strive to give the best customer service in the medical cannabis industry and have the best medical cannabis product available. We have a very knowledgeable staff who is ready to help and answer any questions.

We not only can help in choosing the right medical cannabis you may need, but can also help you get your medical card in order to begin using alternative natural medication. We can help you file and set up a doctor's appointment for free! Visit us today to find out how we can help!

Green Leaf Cannabis is located in Norman, OK. We are located on Classen Blvd right by Classen Urgent Care and across from Quality Inn. We have a vapor shop conveniently located right next door in order to help you with any vaping needs as well.

Our medical dispensary offers CBD products such as tinctures, vapor juice, topicals, and even CBD for your furry friends! We offer medical grade cannabis in flower, shatter, wax, cartridges, edibles, and even body products such as topicals, lotions, soaps, and more! If you are looking for the best medical cannabis come visit us, give us a try and #letshealtogether!