Kush Cash Discount Program
Valid 4/20/2016
Register in store to receive 10% of spending back as redeemable discounts!
*Only able to redeem up to 50% off in a single transaction. *This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.
Eagle Trees: Lavender Norris 1g
from Eagle Trees Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Eagle Trees: Lavender Royal 1g
from Eagle Trees
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Vodis: Doctor Doctor 3.5g
from Vodis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Quincy Fields: Mendicno Purps 7g
from Quincy Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Quincy Reserve: GSC 1g
from Quincy Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
SubX: Gorilla Goo 3.5g
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pioneer: Acapulco Gold 3.5g
from Pioneer Production & Processing
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
SubX: Mango Glue 3.5g
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Nuken 3.5g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: B-Buds - Cinex 7g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$42¼ oz
In-store only
Treedom: Gorilla Glue 1g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Treedom: Gorilla Glue 3.5g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Eagle Trees: Cinex Kushington 3.5g
from Eagle Tree Farms
18.43%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cinex Kush
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sasquatch Greenhouse: Shark Attack 1g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Happy Valley: Aurora Berry 1g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sasquatch Greenhouse: Colombian Gold 3.5g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Afghooey 7g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Rochester: Triple Chocolate Chip 3.5g
from Rochester
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Ohh Yeah 3.5g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Harmony: Harlequin 7g
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Sasquatch: Dutch Slipper 1g
from Sasquatch Greenhouses
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Sky Standard: Sherbet 3.5g
from Sky Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Sky Standard: Forbidos 3.5g
from Sky Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Afghooey 3.5g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Harmony: Blackberry Kush 3.5g
from Harmony
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Koala: Candy Kush 7g
from Koala
___
THC
___
CBD
$56¼ oz
In-store only
Rochester: Triple Chocolate Chip 14g
from Rochester
___
THC
___
CBD
$120½ oz
In-store only
Sky Standard: Platinum Punch 3.5g
from Sky Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Sky Standard: Platinum Punch 7g
from Sky Standard
___
THC
___
CBD
$88¼ oz
In-store only
Happy Valley: Ohh Yeah 7g
from Happy Valley Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Eagle Trees: Chunk Norris 1g
from Eagle Trees Farms
24.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chunk Norris
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Creekside: Chemmy Jones 3.5g
from Creekside
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Treedom: Dolato 3.5g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cascadia: Dirty Girl 1g
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Koala: Memory Loss 28g
from Koala
___
THC
___
CBD
$1781 oz
In-store only
Treedom: Bubble Tape 1g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Treedom: Dolato 1g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Avitas: Dragon OG 3.5g
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Treedom: Bubble Tape 7g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$78¼ oz
In-store only
Treedom: Bubble Tape 3.5g
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
