Among the first recreational cannabis retailers in Washington, Green Leaf opened its doors to the public August 23, 2014. Since then, we have taken pride in providing our customers with a wide selection of rotating strains from hand-chosen vendors ensuring only the highest quality cannabis, edibles, and extracts from across the state. We also carry a variety of vaporizers, local glass, and all manner of paraphernalia. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are ready to help guide you through the wild world of weed - from pre-rolled joints to infused snacks. Just ask one of our budtenders to help you take advantage of our daily discounts and customer loyalty program! Nestled in Bellingham - just north of Mount Vernon and Burlington, near Everson and Lynden - Green Leaf is truly Whatcom County's Original One-Stop Cannabis Shop! Exit 256 from I-5 and just 5 blocks North! Proud to serve medical marijuana patients and recreational users alike. Check out our Menu at https://www.greenleafnw.com/leafly/ Menu updated regularly and is subject to change. Prices include all taxes, in-store prices are final. This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. Products may only be purchased and possessed by adults 21 years of age or older. Keep out of the reach of children. Every customer may purchase up to the legally permitted maximum.