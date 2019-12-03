Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Peyote Cookies , and Pineapple Express $6 grams OTD! We also got $7 grams OTD of Jungle Cake, Jesus OG, and GDP! So, come see us!!!
About
Green Life Dispensary strives to provide top quality cannabis and great service to our patients. We are patient owned and operated. We offer a friendly and helpful staff and good prices in a secure location. We are your one stop shop for THC, CBD, and smoking accessories. We offer 20+ strains of cannabis. If you are looking to ease the pain of PTSD, cancer, anxiety, or depression.....We are here to help. We offer clones, flower, topicals, edibles, vapes, concentrates, and CBD. We welcome new and experienced patients. We have something for everyone. Ask us about our customer rewards program. We are located 3/4 of a mile west of Walmart on the left. Protected by Stronghold Security.