Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Greenlife Supply Co. is a pioneer in the Alaska cannabis industry; providing superior, affordable, marijuana across the state. Originally operating solely as a cultivation facility, Greenlife expanded their business to include an in-house retail shop in March of 2018.
Whether you're a curious newcomer, or old pals with Mary Jane, the Greenlife family welcomes you to stop by and view their vast selection of flower, pre-rolls, THC and terpene concentrates, CBD, edibles, glasswork, and smoking accessories.