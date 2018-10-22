Greenlife Supply Co. is a pioneer in the Alaska cannabis industry; providing superior, affordable, marijuana across the state. Originally operating solely as a cultivation facility, Greenlife expanded their business to include an in-house retail shop in March of 2018. Whether you're a curious newcomer, or old pals with Mary Jane, the Greenlife family welcomes you to stop by and view their vast selection of flower, pre-rolls, THC and terpene concentrates, CBD, edibles, glasswork, and smoking accessories.