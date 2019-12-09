414 products
The best deal for the perfect bud of yours. Get $10.00 off when you purchase two eights, two quarts or 2 halves. Perfect for the holiday gift giving season.
Regular-priced items only. No additional discounts. Some exclusions may apply.
All Products
Axabra - Face Off OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Worm - Sensi Starlight
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$204 G
In-store only
Blue Roots - Champagne Kush
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Roots - Granimals
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Roots - Sunday Driver
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Roots - Supermax OG
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Supermax OG
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Roots - Violet Flame
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Daddy Fat Sacks - Charlotte's Web
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Daddy Fat Sacks - Harlequin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DAP - The Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Dog House - Dog Walker
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dog House - Dr. Who
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dog House - Star Killer
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dog House - Stardawg
from DogHouse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Driftboat - Platinum Delight
from Driftboat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Driftboat - White Apricot Sherbet
from Driftboat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Elevate - DJ Short Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$70½ oz
In-store only
Fifty Fold - Bay Dream
from Fifty Fold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Fifty Fold - Double Tangie Banana
from Fifty Fold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fifty Fold - Garlicane
from Fifty Fold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Fifty Fold - GMO-SI-DO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Fifty Fold - Platinum Valley
from Fifty Fold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Fifty Fold - Sasquatch Breath
from Fifty Fold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Fifty Fold - Slurricane
from Fifty Fold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freddy's Fuego - 33 Flavors
from Quality Green Trees
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freddy's Fuego - Animal Gas
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freddy's Fuego - Layer Cake
from Quality Green Trees
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GLW - Ferrari Fume CBD
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GLW - Peach Fuzz
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GLW - Peanut Butter Patties
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
GLW - Rose
from Growing Like a Weed (GLW)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gold Leaf - Animal Sherbet
from Gold Leaf Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gold Leaf - Koloa Sunrise
from Gold Leaf Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Koloa Sunrise
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gold Leaf - Pineapple Mimosa
from Gold Leaf Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gold Leaf - White Tahoe Cookies
from Gold Leaf Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grow State - 509 Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1751 oz
In-store only
Grow State - Cinex
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Grow State - Mango Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
Grow State - Purple Urkle
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's Canyon - 28g Special
from Hells Canyon Cannabis Company
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1501 oz
In-store only
