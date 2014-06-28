Welcome to The Green Joint – Rifle, a family owned-operated medical shop that serves high quality cannabis with fantastic customer service. We love our local community and are proud to have won gold in the Local’s Choice Award 5 years in a row! One of the unique features about The Green Joint is that we grow all of our marijuana locally which allows us to consistently provide the Rifle community and beyond with the highest quality of flower at a very affordable price. Growing from a little shop in downtown Rifle to a newly remodeled, more functional location has allowed us to better serve our clientele. All 4 of our dispensaries have the same classy decor and friendly vibe so you will always feel at ease when you visit. Your welcome to take advantage of our daily specials as well as the 2 awesome loyalty programs that our customers can sign up with. You can accrue credit through each purchase made and earn freebies per visits. We also have an ATM for your convenience. Located at 2102 Airport Rd. Rifle, Co 81635. For any questions please call 970.625.5114 Servicing Areas: Grand Junction, Palisade, Parachute, Rifle, Meeker, Silt, New Castle, Glenwood Springs If you’re going West from Glenwood Springs you can take Exit 94. This is a great option if you want to avoid traffic and the downtown area. Going East from Grand Junction take Exit 90. If you need to get some shopping done we are located just a half mile past Walmart on the Left-hand side. We have ample parking and are in a low traffic, well-lit area. For live menus and online ordering - check out or website! http://thegreenjoint.com/order-now/