119 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$165
Deals
Members Monthly BOGO 1/8th or BOGO 1/4!
All medical members get a BOGO 1/8th or BOGO 1/4 every month!
Buy 1 1/8th, Get 1 1/8th free every month. or Buy 1 1/4, Get 1 1/4 free every month.
Members Monthly BOGO 1/8th or BOGO 1/4!
All medical members get a BOGO 1/8th or BOGO 1/4 every month!
Buy 1 1/8th, Get 1 1/8th free every month. or Buy 1 1/4, Get 1 1/4 free every month.
All Products
Angel OG
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Angel OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
G.G.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glass Slipper
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Glass Slipper
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Headband
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hound Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Vida
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
25.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe Alien
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Alien
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
True Og
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Fire
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Concentrate Supply Company Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Concentrate Supply Company Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Concentrate Supply Company Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Concentrated Love Distillate Cartridge 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 x 500mg
In-store only
Concentrated Love Indica Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Concentrated Love Indica Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Concentrated Love Sativa Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Concentrated Love Sativa Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Craft Sesh Cartridge 500mg
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 x 500mg
In-store only
Evolab Chroma Cartridge 500mg
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 x 500mg
In-store only
Evolab Chroma Refill Kit
from Evolab
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 x 1000mg
In-store only
Mary's Distillate Pax Pod 1:1 CBN:CBD
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 x 500mg
In-store only
O.Pen Craft Reserve Hybrid Cartridge 1000mg
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 x 1000mg
In-store only
O.Pen Craft Reserve Indica Cartridge 1000mg
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 x 1000mg
In-store only
O.Pen Craft Reserve Indica Cartridge 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50500 mg
In-store only
O.Pen Craft Reserve Sativa Cartridge 1000mg
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 x 1000mg
In-store only
The Lab Distillate Pax Pod
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 x 500mg
In-store only
The Lab Live Resin Pax Pod
from The Lab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 x 500mg
In-store only
Blue Kudu Mint Kudu Cookies 200mg
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20200 mg
In-store only
Blue Kudu Cookies and Cream 1:1 400mg
from BlueKudu
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$24400 mg
In-store only
Blue Kudu Mint Dark Chocolate 500mg
from BlueKudu
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35500 mg
In-store only
CannaPunch SOS Black Cherry
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25200 mg
In-store only
CannaPunch SOS Blue Raspberry
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25200 mg
In-store only
CannaPunch SOS Grape
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25200 mg
In-store only
CannaPunch SOS Pineapple Mango
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$25200 mg
In-store only
CannaPunch SOS Watermelon
from CannaPunch
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$25200 mg
In-store only
Canyon Suck It - Sour Apple 200 mg
from Canyon Cultivation
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20200 mg
In-store only
123