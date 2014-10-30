Welcome to Green Medicine Wellness- Glenwood Springs, a family owned-operated medical dispensary that serves high quality, locally grown, hand-crafted cannabis in the beautiful Roaring Fork Valley. We love our locals and are proud to have been voted Local’s Favorite Dispensary, 4 years in a row! Our friendly and knowledgeable staff provide excellent customer service in a warm and welcoming environment. We have very affordable prices, with awesome incentives for our members. Ask about our member deals! All four of our dispensaries share the same essence of rustic decor and friendly vibes, so you will always feel welcome. Whether you’re a local or visiting from other parts of Colorado, we encourage you to come check out our daily specials. We also have an awesome customer loyalty program that allows you to earn store credit towards your purchases or discounts on cannabis and merchandise. With an ATM and debit card terminals on-site, Green Medicine Wellness- Glenwood Springs is located at 1030 Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs, CO. Look for the big green house at the corner of 11th and Grand, just a few short blocks from all the downtown restaurants, shopping, and hot springs. For any questions, please call 970.384.2026. Servicing areas: Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Basalt, Aspen, Vail Valley, New Castle, Silt, Rifle, and Grand Junction. While our location and service areas are primarily on the Western Slope, we do carry a wide variety of products that you’ll find in the Denver area. Our knowledgeable and compassionate staff can help guide you to the products that are right for you. From beautiful buds, to joints rolled in-store daily, to dank waxes and shatters processed from our very own flower, we have something for everyone. And let’s not forget about our awesome edibles selection. Our budtenders will ensure that your experience is all you’ve hoped for. We look forward to seeing you! For live menus and online ordering - check out or website! http://thegreenjoint.com/order-now/