With love for the plant, a desire to build a community in our home town, and goal to set better standards; our founders came together to create Green Merchant Cannabis Boutique. All 6 of our boutiques are 100% legal, minority owned, and privately owned dispensaries in the heart of Toronto. Just like the city we serve, our diversity and spirit fuel our need to be the best. This location is conveniently located in Malvern Plaza near Sheppard Avenue and Neilson Road and right next to Burrows Hall Park, University of Toronto, and Centennial College. Enjoy our lounge and join the community!