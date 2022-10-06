*******First time patients receive 15% off and 1g of small buds or 1/8 of shake for a penny with a minimum purchase of $15******* PRICES SHOWN INCLUDE TAX. Welcome to the Green Mile Dispensary on historic Route 66 in Northwest Oklahoma City. The dispensary is located right next to Sonic on the eastbound side of the expressway. About Us Green Mile Dispensary is a licensed medical dispensary dedicated to bringing you the highest quality cannabis at an affordable price. We source our products from trusted local growers and producers. Our staff has been trained to ensure that patients leave well informed and comfortable using our products. We offer a large variety of top shelf flower, shake, small buds, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, kratom, and accessories. First-Time Patients First time patients receive 15% off and an 1/8 of shake or 1g of small buds for a penny with a $15 minimum purchase. Cannot combine new patient discount with any other discount. All patients are automatically enrolled in our loyalty program upon check-in. Announcement All patients are automatically enrolled in our loyalty program upon check-in. Every $20 spent pre-tax earns $1 in store credit that can be redeemed anytime. Store credit holds no cash value.