Hours 12pm - 8pm Orders will be received and dispatched at the following times 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm. Final orders will be dispatched at 7:00pm, orders placed after 7:00pm will be dispatched the following day. 20% Off First Order (not valid with any other discounts) In store, promos will not be available for delivery. You must be a patient with us before receiving delivery order. You must have your medical card on you when we deliver, You will be asked to show your patient card at the time of delivery. No one else can accept your delivery for you, you must be present. We cannot change orders, offer any exchanges or refunds at the time of delivery. We will reach out to you if there are any changes in your order before delivery. We accept Cash only. The Delivery Charge is a flat fee of $20. Unless your total is over $125.00 after discounts. Be advised agents do not carry more than $50 for change. For any other questions please call Greenpharms in Mesa (480) 410-6705